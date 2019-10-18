West Falls man charged with sexual abuse

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–54-year-old Anthony Amato of West Falls is charged with sex abuse, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Amato allegedly intentionally and forcibly sexually touched a woman in the late evening of November 14, 2014, and into the early morning of November 15, 2014.

The DA’s office says it’s further alleged Amato subjected the woman to sexual contact by forcible compulsion inside a hotel room in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Amato was arraigned on one count of first-degree sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse, and a class A misdemeanor count of forcible touching.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted of all charges. No return court date is set at this time.