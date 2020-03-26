What the NFTA is doing to keep you safe while riding buses during the pandemic

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–NFTA Spokeswoman Helen Tederous says with so many people staying home, there are far less riders on the buses. But for those who are essential workers, the NFTA wants to make sure riders are protected.

Tederous says the buses are the cleanest they’ve ever been.

The NFTA hasn’t hired more cleaners, but because there is such a shortage of passengers, it’s easier for the current staff to clean more frequently.

The bus stations are also getting disinfected more regularly, and to protect the drivers, passengers are being asked to sit further back on the bus.

Hand sanitizer is also provided to all drivers.

She says the CDC hasn’t made the recommendation to provide masks to drivers, but drivers can wear one if they’d like.

The airport is also getting extra attention. Even though Helen says it currently looks like a ghost town inside.

We’re told if your child needs a bus pass to pick up their free lunches from school, just call their customer service line at 716-855-7300.