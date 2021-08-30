CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Windsong Radiology is taking their mammography van on the road.
They’re providing scans and screenings at the Walden Galleria on Monday until 4 p.m.
A prescription is required to get a mammogram, but if you don’t have one, they’ll have a physician assistant on site to provide one.
The mobile unit can also assist people with no insurance.
Medical experts recommend that all women over 50 get a mammogram to screen for breast cancer every two years.
Latest Posts
- AAA: Hurricane Ida impacts this week’s gas prices
- Windsong Radiology’s mobile mammography van comes to Walden Galleria
- Lockport native drafted by NLL’s Philadelphia Wings
- ‘It’s about helping people find hope’: Rochester Red Cross volunteer heads South amid Hurricane Ida
- Cow seen in back seat of car at Wisconsin McDonald’s