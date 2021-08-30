Windsong Radiology’s mobile mammography van comes to Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Windsong Radiology is taking their mammography van on the road.

They’re providing scans and screenings at the Walden Galleria on Monday until 4 p.m.

A prescription is required to get a mammogram, but if you don’t have one, they’ll have a physician assistant on site to provide one.

The mobile unit can also assist people with no insurance.

Medical experts recommend that all women over 50 get a mammogram to screen for breast cancer every two years.