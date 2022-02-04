Winter storm canceling, delaying flights to and from Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were planning to fly out of town Friday, you may want to check to see if your flight’s still happening.

The winter storm that’s been hitting western New York has been affecting flights going to and from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

To see if your flight will happen as planned, click/tap one of the following links:

You can also track flights on the Buffalo airport’s website here.

The Winter Storm Warning for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties will remain in effect until 10 a.m., while it’s set to expire at 1 p.m. in the rest of western New York.