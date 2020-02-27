Blizzard Warning
Issued for southern half of Western New York from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday
Winter weather cancels, delays some flights at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those flying to or from Buffalo may be running into trouble Thursday morning, as the airport has cancelled a number of trips.

These include some arrivals and departures between Baltimore and parts of Florida, as well as a flight to Chicago.

Some other northeastern flights have been delayed.

Currently, the southern parts of western New York are under a blizzard warning, while a winter storm warning is in effect in the northern region.

