Winter weather cancels, delays some flights at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those flying to or from Buffalo may be running into trouble Thursday morning, as the airport has cancelled a number of trips.

These include some arrivals and departures between Baltimore and parts of Florida, as well as a flight to Chicago.

Some other northeastern flights have been delayed.

Currently, the southern parts of western New York are under a blizzard warning, while a winter storm warning is in effect in the northern region.

