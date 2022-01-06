Winter weather impacting flight schedules at the Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Numerous flights to and from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are getting canceled or delayed as heavy snow impacts the region.
Very few of the planned flights for this morning are leaving as scheduled. Find more information at the links below:
FORECAST | See the latest 4 Warn Forecast here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.