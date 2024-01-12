CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 81-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a tree while driving in Cheektowaga, Cheektowaga police announced.

Police said they responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday where a vehicle had struck a tree on Beach Road, between Cleveland and Yeager Drives.

Police said Cleveland Hill firefighters along with an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene where they administered first aid to the woman. The woman is said to have been the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash and the woman’s death are under investigation.