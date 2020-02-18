Breaking News
Child believed to have been shot in Town of Collins
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!

Child believed to have been shot in Town of Collins

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEB TAG Erie County Sheriff's Office, Cuffs, Siren, Badge_80357

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A child is in stable condition after authorities believe he was struck by a bullet inside a residence in the Town of Collins.

On Tuesday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence on Route 39.

Deputies at the scene noticed that a child had been injured, and that there was one bullet hole in the home’s exterior and interior wall.

The victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatement of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to “CL# 20-012891.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss