Child believed to have been shot in Town of Collins

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A child is in stable condition after authorities believe he was struck by a bullet inside a residence in the Town of Collins.

On Tuesday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence on Route 39.

Deputies at the scene noticed that a child had been injured, and that there was one bullet hole in the home’s exterior and interior wall.

The victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatement of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to “CL# 20-012891.”