Child Care Resource Network offering information for parents returning to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Child Care Resource Network is working with the Erie County Emergency Child Care Task Force to provide a number of resources for parents looking for child care as they return to work.

“Our essential employees remain the backbone of our community and continue to do what is necessary to complete the many tasks associated with their critically important jobs. Their need for reliable child care has been an important focal point of county government’s continuous management of the global pandemic crisis,” Maria Whyte, deputy county executive and co-chair of the Erie County Emergency Child Care Task Force, said.

Parents can find resources here or by calling (716) 877-6666 ext. 3064.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.