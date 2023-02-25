BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence businesswoman Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm is set to run on the Republican ticket for Erie County Executive, sources told News 4.

According to her LinkedIn page, Casilio-Bluhm has been the owner of Casilio Communications since 2014, a marketing firm based in Clarence. She is also a member of the Clarence Chamber of Commerce and the Clarence Rotary Club.

She will run against incumbent Mark Poloncarz as he makes a run for a fourth term as County Executive, a position that he has held since 2012. On Tuesday, Poloncarz was endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee.

Also expected to run is former Grand Island town supervisor Nate McMurray, who made headlines at Tuesday’s Democratic Committee meeting by saying to Poloncarz, “Erie County sucks.”

Casilio-Bluhm is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.