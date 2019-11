CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chunk the pit bull will not be euthanized, a Town of Concord judge ruled Tuesday.

The dog bit a mail carrier back in September, but its owner insisted the dog was tethered and that the postal worker shared some blame.

Chunk became a cause célèbre in Concord in the weeks since, and the focus of the civil case.

Chunk will have to go through behavior training and more.