Clarence man killed in crash in Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man was killed in a crash on Sand Hill Road in Newstead on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., New York State police say Daniel Giovino, 23, was headed south when he failed to negotiate a curve. He quickly went off the road and hit a tree.
State police say the car then became engulfed in flames. Giovino was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating this crash.
