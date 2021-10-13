Clarence man killed in crash in Newstead

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man was killed in a crash on Sand Hill Road in Newstead on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., New York State police say Daniel Giovino, 23, was headed south when he failed to negotiate a curve. He quickly went off the road and hit a tree.

State police say the car then became engulfed in flames. Giovino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this crash.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now