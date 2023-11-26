BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are around $1 million in damages to a home in Clarence following a fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to 4720 Spaulding Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Second and third alarms were called due to the size of the home as well as the volume of the blaze.

It is unclear if there were any injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.