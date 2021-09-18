$1,500,000 damage estimated in two-alarm Clarence house fire

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Center Fire, among other agencies, responded to a two-alarm fire at 5505 Thompson Road early Saturday morning.

Officials tell News 4 they received a call just after 4 a.m. from a neighbor reporting the side of the house next door was on fire. A second call from the alarm company also reported the subscriber said their home was on fire.

Clarence Center’s fire chief responded to the scene and reported a “large amount of fire” coming from the home, so he requested a second alarm.

According to crews, flames were already through the roof of the garage and the roof of half the house when they arrived.

Officials estimate the damage to the home to be $1,500,000, and the homeowners, a husband, and a wife escaped unharmed.

The homeowners told firefighters “they were awakened by the smoke, prior to their home alarm system sounding.”

Firefighters say they are continuing to investigate the cause and no firefighters suffered injuries.