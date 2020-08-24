19-year-old dies after crash in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Clarence.

New York State police say Dina Rosenzweig was headed south on Heise Rd. this past Saturday afternoon when failed to stop at a stop sign.

Because of this, Rosenzweig collided with a westbound vehicle at the intersection of County Rd.

Rosenzweig was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight, but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

State police are still investigating this crash.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.