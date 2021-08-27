7th annual Bella Kids back-to-school sale begins Friday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular back-to-school sale in the northtowns is returning.

The Bella Kids consignment sale kicks off Friday at the Transitown Plaza in Clarence. This is the seventh year of the event, which features a selection of fall baby and kids clothing.

The sale begins at 9 a.m. Unsold items will be donated to local organizations to help people in need.

