Akron man dead following crash in Town of Clarence last Saturday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Akron man is dead after a crash in the Town of Clarence last Saturday.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 9:12 p.m. in front of 4350 Shisler Road.

Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Nati’s car appeared to strike a tree and then a natural gas pipeline. Officials say the line was damaged and leaking.

Fire personnel tended to Nati after utility workers arrived and shut off the gas flow.

The Sheriff’s Office says he died from his injuries after he was taken to ECMC in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.