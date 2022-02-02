Akron woman admits to killing driver in crash while high on meth

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman could spend 15 years in prison after causing a crash that killed a driver in Clarence.

In January 2021, Jessica Novak, 38, was high on meth and driving quickly when she crossed into the turning lane at Main Street and Goodrich Road.

When this happened, her vehicle struck the one being driven by 65-year-old Clarence resident Jeanette Helms. Helms, who was making a left turn onto Goodrich at the time, was killed.

In addition to this, prosecutors say the crash caused a chain reaction where two other vehicles were struck. Those drivers suffered minor injuries, and Novak had to be taken to ECMC for various injuries.

On Monday morning, Novak pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. She’ll be sentenced on March 22.