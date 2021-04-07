Akron woman charged in fatal January crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman is facing charges of manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter while impaired following a fatal January crash.

On January 19, 65-year-old Clarence resident Jeanette Helms was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at Main St. and Goodrich Rd.

Nearly three months after the crash, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jessica Novak. Prosecutors say that she was speeding and impaired by a drug when the crash occurred.

In addition to the charges mentioned above, Novak was also charged with reckless driving.

She was arraigned on Tuesday night and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.

