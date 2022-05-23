CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, “Bark in the Park” is finally back in Clarence this weekend.

The event will make its return on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clarence Town Park. It features numerous activities for you and your dogs.

Some of those activities include races, fashion shows, a petting zoo from Niagara Downunder, visits from Paw Patrol characters, and more.

This year’s event will benefit multiple west New York animal rescue organizations. They include:

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

Awesome Paws

Open Arms Rescue of WNY

Ten Lives Club

“We chose to partner with rescue groups this year to make it a true pet event. We wanted to make our event better than ever by helping raise funds to save animals right here in our community,” said Event Chairman Timothy Pazda of the Clarence Lions Club.

All tickets purchased will go towards helping these organizations. Click here for additional event information.