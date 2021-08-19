“Beyond Van Gogh” opens Friday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — We bet you can’t wait to ‘Gogh!’
“Beyond Van Gogh,” a traveling, life-size art museum opens tomorrow. It’s located in the white enclosure in front of the eastern hills mall.
This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks! And you learn all about him as you walk through.
Beyond Van Gogh is currently booking through early October. You’ll need a mask and you do need to get tickets online at VanGoghBuffalo.com.
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.