Brave Little Fighters takes seriously ill kids on family outings

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 45 kids enjoyed a day of fun at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Sunday.

The children are part of the Brave Little Fighters Foundation. The non-profit takes kids with serious illnesses on outings with their families.

Elizabeth Agnello, director of the foundation, says she was inspired to help kids at an early age.

“I was a soccer fan growing up, and I would always notice that there was a young man in a wheelchair,” Agnello said. “He was one of our greatest fans. But he was always out there alone. There was no one there next to him and that made me stop and think for a moment — no one should ever feel lonely. We should all have a sense of camaraderie, and I think again that’s what Brave Little Fighters offers.”

Agnello will be honored as a GoFundMe Hero on Thursday.

You can donate to the Brave Little Fighters Foundation here.