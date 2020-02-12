Buffalo man charged after December hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made following a hit-and-run in Clarence.

Buffalo resident Dionte Heath, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious injury, aggravated unlicensed operation and three vehicle and traffic law infractions.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Heath was driving when he struck another vehicle at Main St. and Shimerville Rd. this past December. Deputies say he then fled the scene.

Officials were able to identify Heath as a suspect after finding pieces of the vehicle left behind at the scene.

He was released after receiving court appearance tickets.