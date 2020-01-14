Cat dies in fire that caused $275,000 in damage to Clarence home

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Clarence are investigating a late-night fire that injured one firefighter and caused nearly $300,000 in damage.

It happened Monday around 9 p.m. at a home on Wehrle Dr., between Gunnville Rd. and Research Parkway. Firefighters from three departments were called to the scene.

The initial 911 call reported flames were visible from the second floor. Crews had the blaze under control before 10 p.m.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury. No one else was injured, but a cat died inside the home.

The cause remains under investigation, but the damage was estimated at $275,000.