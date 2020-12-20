Celebrating WNY Veterans for the holidays

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– 96-year-old Ed Clancey was at a loss for words when he opened his front door on Saturday. He was greeted with carol singers, socially distanced friends, Santa and Mrs. Clause, and presents to celebrate Christmas and his birthday. This mini celebration was put together by WNYHeroes, Hope Rises and IronWill, to honor veterans in our area.

Forming friendships left and right throughout the town, his daughter Darlene says he has an instant connection with people.

“Everybody loves him. Everyone falls in love that meets him, and that just melts my heart,” says Darlene.

The three foundations knew they wanted to celebrate those who served.

“Especially at a time of isolation, when so many are kept indoors right now, we wanted to bring all that kindness and joy right to his driveway,” said Kate Glaser, the founder of Hope Rises.

And while we can’t exactly be together for holidays and birthdays, Darlene says a small gesture like this might just make all the difference.

“He doesn’t even care about gifts. Just the fact that people came to wish him well and wish him a Merry Christmas- that’s all he cares about.”