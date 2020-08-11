Cigarette blamed for fire at Fireside Apartments in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire officials say a carelessly discarded cigarette started a fire at an apartment building in Clarence.

Tuesday morning, shortly before 4 a.m., crews responded to the fire at the exterior of the Fireside Apartments building on Capstone Circle.

They say a wood porch at the 12-unit wood-frame building caught fire after a cigarette landed in some landscape mulch.

The building was evacuated and crews say they were able to put the fire out quickly. Although it had been contained to the exterior of the building, officials say there was still smoke damage to the interior.

The structure and its contents both suffered $30,000 in damage, bringing the total amount damage estimate to $60,000.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.