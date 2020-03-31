Clarence catering company owner donates lunch to workers at Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local catering company owner donated lunch to more than 30 healthcare workers at the Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus.

This past Friday, Rob Schofield, owner of Cozy Catering in Clarence, brought sandwiches, baked goods and wraps, made from scratch.

Schofield has been in the restaurant business for more than 27 years.

“There’s been a really strong showing and outpouring of support in the WNY restaurant scene at a time when many people are looking for ways to help,” he said. “It’s been great to be a part of this! We are very happy to support Brothers of Mercy.”