Clarence doctor sentenced on drug charge and lying to the DEA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A surgeon from Clarence will spend no time in jail for drug charges.
A federal judge sentenced Dr. Anthony Leone to two years of probation and three months of house arrest today. Prosecutors say he took pain killers from his office to take at his home.
Leone also gave pain killers to family members and lied about it.
Dr. Leone released a statement tonight saying:
“My family and I are grateful that this ordeal, which never really ends for me, is through the justice system. We want to thank U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford for her understanding in this process. I was very pleased that Judge Wolford recognized, and was impressed with, the efforts that I have made over the last year and a half. I take responsibility, as I did in court in September, for writing my own prescriptions for addictive painkillers. That was wrong and I apologize. After months of extensive rehab and agreeing to participate in a state run program for physicians health and rehabilitation, I have eliminated these medications from my life and have been attending to my patients for over a year. I want to thank all of them for their demonstrated faith in me as a physician. I certainly did not set out to become an example of what not to do, but if my story helps others, as a warning about these dangerous drugs, that will be a bonus.”Dr. Anthony Leone