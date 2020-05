CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Firefighters in Clarence are coming together to help FeedMore Western New York today and they need your help.

They’re asking you to drop off food at the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company, the Clarence Volunteer Fire Company, and the Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company.

You can do so until 7 p.m. tonight.

They ask you to bring your donated items in a box or bag, and volunteers will retrieve the items from your car without any contact.