CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 38 girls signed a list showing interest in the addition of a flag football team, it’s happening at Clarence High School.

The man who will serve as coach, Mark Layer, expects that number to grow.

“The athletic program here with the girls is outstanding,” he says. “And whether it’s soccer, field hockey, lacrosse or softball or volleyball, we’ve got tremendous female athletes here at Clarence High School. They’re competitive, aggressive. They are capable of doing anything and that was one of the big draws for me to coach here.”

Clarence’s team will play against 10 other area schools. A planning and logistics meeting is set to happen next month.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.