CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence man accused of slamming someone’s head into cement ground is now looking at the possibility of seven years in prison if convicted.

Henry Jurek III, 45, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assault and unlawful imprisonment on Tuesday afternoon.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says that earlier this month, Jurek slammed the victim’s head during an argument at a home on Silver Birch Court. Officials also say he dragged the victim back inside when they attempted to leave.

Eventually, the victim was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment.

Jurek, who’s being held without bail, is scheduled to return to court on August 21 for a pre-trial conference.