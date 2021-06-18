Clarence man accused of sending, asking for explicit photos of Michigan teen

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man has been charged with attempting to disseminate indecent material to a minor.

Back in December 2019, a Sheriff’s Office in Michigan told the Erie County Sheriff’s Office that a 16-year-old girl reported a man who they say sent and asked for explicit photos.

At some point, a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force assumed the Instagram identity of the girl. Authorities say the man, who they identified as Jordan Levan, 28, continued to send and ask for photos.

MORE | Police: Meth, fentanyl found during Jamestown apartment raid; wanted man arrested

During a search in June 2020, Levan’s phone was seized. Just over a year later, the Sheriff’s Office says he turned himself in at their Clarence sub-station.

Along with the charge mentioned above, Levan was also accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

Since his arrest, he’s been released with court appearance tickets.

MORE | Niagara Falls man admits to leaving the scene of fatal 2020 accident