Clarence man charged with attempted murder after stabbing man at his Manor Wood Lane home

TOWN OF CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Sheriff’s detectives arrested and charged 41-year-old Clarence man, Jonathan McKibben, with attempted murder after he attacked an elderly man on Thursday.

According to deputies, they responded to a home on Manor Wood Lane yesterday, after a caller stated McKibben stabbed him.

While headed to the scene, a deputy spotted McKibben, covered in blood, walking along Sawmill Road.

There he was taken into custody and turned over to detectives.

Detectives also charged McKibben with:

Assault 2nd – with intent to injure using a weapon

Assault 2nd – injure a victim 65-years or older

Criminal contempt – violate an order of protection

Burglary – cause physical injury

Additionally, he received a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

McKibben is awaiting arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s continuing its investigation into the incident.

