CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man has been sentenced to three years of probation after stabbing his elderly stepfather multiple times.

In July 2020, Jonathan McKibben, 43, attacked the man with a knife inside a home on Manor Wood Lane in Clarence. The victim was subsequently treated at ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to a misdemeanor assault charge, McKibben had also been accused of felony assault and burglary charges. He was only convicted of the misdemeanor.

Before receiving his probation sentence, McKibben had faced up to a year in jail.