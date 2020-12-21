Clarence retirement community enjoys holiday car parade from families

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Vinecroft Retirement Community in Clarence is spreading some holiday cheer.

They held a “Bring the Joy” car parade, as a special event for its residents.

People brought their bells, decorated their cars and waved.

One of the residents there, Audrey Owen had her daughter visit, and the rest of her family participated in the parade.

“We’re here to spread joy, not COVID. That’s what it’s all about in my family. People here can have one visitor at a time only and people have been cooped up, so we want people to get out and celebrate the season.” Dawn Bartlett, Daughter

The Heritage president and CEO said in a statement that it’s been a challenging year for the residents and the parade was a way to spread joy from a distance.