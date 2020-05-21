Clarence student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A high school senior from Clarence has been named a 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Grant GianGrasso is one of six students in New York, and one of 161 across the country, to receive this honor.

Students are recognized for accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

GianGrasso will be graduating from Clarence Central High School.

