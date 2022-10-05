CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Clarence girls volleyball program greeted elementary students as they began their school day Monday morning.
Students were greeted with high fives from the players as part of the school’s initiative to allow high school students to serve as role models across the district.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.