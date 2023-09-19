BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old Clarence woman is facing a slew of charges stemming from a mental health call at her residence.

New York State Police said they responded to the residence of Kara E. Halmstad for a 911 call reporting a “mental health incident” involving a separate party Monday.

Following an investigation, Halmstad was found to be in possession of a Ruger EC9S pistol, a Heritage Rough Ride .22 caliber pistol and two high-capacity magazines, troopers said.

Courtesy: NYS Police

Courtesy: NYS Police

Halmstad allegedly does not possess a New York State Pistol Permit and was taken into custody and charged with the following:

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Halmstad was transported and processed at SP Clarence and released on an appearance ticket.