BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old Clarence woman is facing a slew of charges stemming from a mental health call at her residence.
New York State Police said they responded to the residence of Kara E. Halmstad for a 911 call reporting a “mental health incident” involving a separate party Monday.
Following an investigation, Halmstad was found to be in possession of a Ruger EC9S pistol, a Heritage Rough Ride .22 caliber pistol and two high-capacity magazines, troopers said.
Halmstad allegedly does not possess a New York State Pistol Permit and was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
Halmstad was transported and processed at SP Clarence and released on an appearance ticket.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.