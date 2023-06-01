CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo contractor has been charged with grand larceny after New York State police say he scammed a customer in Clarence out of $18,000.
According to State police, Gregory Guzek, 43, does business under the name Triple G Painting & Restoration. They say an agreement was made in July 2022, and despite multiple attempts by the customer to contact Guzek, the agreed-upon work was never started.
Guzek is believed to have entered into agreements with others, too, State police said. Anyone with information on Guzek is asked to call State police at (585) 344-6200.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.