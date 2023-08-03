CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of Buffalo residents were found by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Clarence store.
On Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., deputies responded to Ulta Beauty on Transit Road after receiving a complaint about theft.
The suspects were found using the company’s GPS tracking device. With help from Buffalo police, deputies stopped them — a driver and passenger, on Northland Avenue. Security footage helped investigators identify them as the suspects.
The Sheriff’s office says a large purse containing female fragrances was in plain view. Subsequently, Taylor Johnson, 29, and Charlie Brown, 25, were arrested and charged with felony counts of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000.
Brown, who was wanted by Niagara Falls police for alleged grand larceny, was turned over to that department, while Johnson was released on court appearance tickets.
