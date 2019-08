CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are investigating a bomb threat against a Goodwill store in Clarence.

State police sent their bomb disposal unit to the store, which is located at Main St. and Transit Rd.

The store, and at least one other nearby business, were evacuated as crews search the area.

So far, nothing dangerous has been found.

People are urged to stay away from the area until it is deemed safe again. Traffic may be affected by the investigation.