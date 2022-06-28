CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding someone they described as endangered.
Lindsey Wozniak, 31, a Clarence resident, has been missing since March. She was last believed to have been seen in Buffalo.
The Sheriff’s Office described Wozniak as 5’4″ and approximately 200 pounds. She has a nose piercing, a tattoo on her left shoulder and one on her forearm that says “faith.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.
- Can you tell me how to get, how to get my COVID vaccine: Elmo does PSA encouraging shots for younger kids
- Buffalo man charged with murder, assault
- Help NASA hunt for storms on Jupiter
- PA Senate Race: Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
- Sheetz offers $3.99 gas for July 4 holiday – but is it safe for your car?
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.