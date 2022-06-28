CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding someone they described as endangered.

Lindsey Wozniak, 31, a Clarence resident, has been missing since March. She was last believed to have been seen in Buffalo.

The Sheriff’s Office described Wozniak as 5’4″ and approximately 200 pounds. She has a nose piercing, a tattoo on her left shoulder and one on her forearm that says “faith.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.