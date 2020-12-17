Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigating “alleged assault” out of Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it calls an “alleged assault “ out of Clarence.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

It happened in a home on Main Street across from Clarence Town Park on Saturday. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating it since Saturday. It came to our attention through a disturbing video shared with News 4 on Facebook last night.

In the video you hear or see at least three people focusing on a fourth person; a young male who at one point appears to be stepped on and then lifted out of a first-floor window and dropped into some kind of dirt. There’s giggling in the background. At one point someone says “who cares?”

The Erie County Sheriffs Office reports that investigators have spoken with the victim and his family and photographed his injuries. The victim sought medical treatment and was released.

There is a Change.org petition circulating on social media about this incident. More than 25,000 people have signed the online petition calling for ‘justice for the boy in Clarence.’

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

The principal at Clarence High School posted on the school’s online platform saying they are aware of the video and said counselors are available if students need to talk to them.