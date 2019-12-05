Erie County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver in Clarence hit and run

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a hit and run occurred at Main Street and Shimerville Road in Clarence around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials are looking for a 2005-2010 black or dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome accents on the sides. The vehicle sustained significant front end damage and is missing a bumper, grille, and fog light.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver is a black male wearing a black winter cap.

The vehicle was last seen headed south on Shimerville Road toward Wehrle Drive.

Officials tell News 4 the victim is in stable condition at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash or the jeep is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.