BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville woman admitted to stealing more than $110,000 from a Clarence fitness center where she used to work, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Sienna Foumakoye, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny, the highest sustainable charge.

Officials say between September 2020 and October 2022, Foumakoye stole $110,312.48 from the fitness center while working there as an employee. Foumakoye fraudulently issued credit card refunds from the business to customers, but routed the payment to her bank account, according to officials.

As part of her plea, Foumakoye signed a confession of judgment to pay the stolen amount back to the victim. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when she is sentenced on September 15 and was released on her own recognizance.