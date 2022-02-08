Felony charges dropped as Clarence man is convicted of assaulting elderly stepfather

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man could spend up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced for stabbing his stepfather.

In July 2020, Jonathan McKibben, 43, attacked the man inside a home on Manor Wood Lane in Clarence. The victim was stabbed with a knife multiple times and treated at ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to a misdemeanor assault charge, McKibben had also been accused of felony assault and burglary charges. He was only convicted of the misdemeanor.

McKibben will be sentenced on April 5. He’s currently being held on $100,000 bail.