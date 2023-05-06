CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating a Saturday morning house fire involving a lawn mower, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

At 11:20 a.m. Saturday, authorities say a resident reported a lawn mower had caught fire inside an attached garage in Clarence. Clarence Center responded to the scene on English Ivy Court where, they say, the garage fire had extended to the house.

Authorities say crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Damages are estimated at $370,000 and the fire is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff and Clarence Building Inspector.