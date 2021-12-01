First responders rescue missing hunter in Clarence

Clarence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEB TAG Erie County Sheriff's Office, Cuffs, Siren, Badge_80357

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing hunter was suffering from hypothermia when he was found by first responders on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 10:20 a.m., authorities received a report of a missing hunter in Clarence.

Ground and air units were deployed by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and more than two hours later, the hunter was found in a wooded area near Northfield and Sesh roads.

In addition to hypothermia, the Sheriff’s Office says he suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now