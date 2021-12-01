First responders rescue missing hunter in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing hunter was suffering from hypothermia when he was found by first responders on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 10:20 a.m., authorities received a report of a missing hunter in Clarence.
Ground and air units were deployed by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and more than two hours later, the hunter was found in a wooded area near Northfield and Sesh roads.
In addition to hypothermia, the Sheriff’s Office says he suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
