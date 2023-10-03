BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man has been accused stealing thousands of dollars from clients, according to the Erie County DA’s office.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Damian Baird, 51, fraudulently obtained $153,503 from three clients, depositing checks from them into his personal bank account instead of their investment accounts between February 3 and March 15 of this year while he worked as an investment broker.

“An investigation was conducted after one of the clients filed a dispute after being notified that their investment account had not been funded and their check had been altered to be made payable to the defendant,” the District Attorney’s office said.

Tuesday morning, Baird was indicted on charges of second and third-degree grand larceny, as well as four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Following his indictment, Baird was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, Baird could spend up to 15 years in prison.