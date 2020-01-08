Former Swormville Fire captain sentenced for stealing money from the department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The former Swormville Fire Captain, Brent Dewitt of East Amherst, was sentenced to three years conditional discharge for stealing from the fire department.

Dewitt admitted to stealing more than $23,000 between November 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Dewitt made numerous unauthorized transactions with the department’s credit card and sent the money to his personal PayPal accounts.

In an attempt to cover up his actions, he submitted falsified receipts for the transactions.

PayPal reimbursed Swormville Fire and froze assets in Dewitt’s accounts to cover their loss.

Dewitt pleaded guilty in October 2019.

As part of his sentence, he must perform 100 hours of community service. He’s also prohibited from handling money on behalf of any organization for the next three years.